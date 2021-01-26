Glenn Close says it “might be cool never to win an Oscar”

Glenn Close has opened up about the fact she has never won an Oscar in a new interview.

Speaking to Variety, Close spoke about nominations and lack of a win to date, asking: “Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the Lifetime Achievement Award? You don’t have to make a speech.”

She continued: “It’s beyond me. I don’t know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what’s good. You’re fulfilled by your work, and that’s the process to me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it.

Advertisement

“It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn’t mind being wheeled out when I’m old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head.”

Close was last nominated for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in The Wife. She received other Best Actress nominations for Albert Nobbs, Dangerous Liaisons and Fatal Attraction.

Close was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in The Natural, The Big Chill and The World According to Garp.

Many are predicting Glenn will receive another nod for this year’s 2021 awards, for her role in Hillbilly Elegy.

Advertisement

The 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed last month.

A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.

The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.