God’s Own Country director Francis Lee has said his film has been censored on Amazon Prime Video US.
The filmmaker warned fans via Twitter, and urged people not to buy or rent it on that platform “until this is investigated”.
-
Read more: God’s Own Country – Film Review
“Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime),” Lee’s tweet began.
“Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back.”
Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back ❤️
— Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020