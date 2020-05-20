God’s Own Country director Francis Lee has said his film has been censored on Amazon Prime Video US.

The filmmaker warned fans via Twitter, and urged people not to buy or rent it on that platform “until this is investigated”.

“Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime),” Lee’s tweet began.

Advertisement

“Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back.”

Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back ❤️ — Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020

God’s Own Country frames a life-changing romance between gruff farmhand Johnny (Josh O’Connor) and Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) in the Yorkshire countryside.

While Lee didn’t specify which scenes had been censored, a Twitter user replied to the initial tweet explaining the version available to stream for free has been censored, while the one available for purchase is not.

“They cut most of the scene in the cattle trailer with Johnny and the trainee auctioneer and the same for the scene in the mud,” Dylan Sims wrote.

“I stopped watching after that because it was bugging me they’d done that so I don’t know if anything else was censored.”

In a four-star review of God’s Own Country from 2017, NME said, “Lee draws this faltering romance without sentiment but with a full heart.”

Up next, Lee has written and directed the period romance Ammonite, starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet. The film is due for release later this year.