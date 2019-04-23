Due to hit cinemas this summer

The action-packed trailer for

The upcoming movie stars Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, alongside Vera Farmiga who portrays her mother, Dr Emma Russell. It follows 2014’s Godzilla reboot and is due to hit cinemas on May 31.

As we edge closer to its release date, an intense final trailer has been shared online. The clip begins with a delicate piano backing, along with the dialogue: “What we are witnessing here… is the return of Titans.”

The action is soon ramped up as we see huge creatures emerge from the ground. Later, Millie Bobby Brown’s Russell turns around in terror as a monster watches her through a window. “Our planet will perish and so will we… unless we set Godzilla free,” another character says over footage of perilous fire and destruction.

Speaking previously on the plot of the movie, director Michael Dougherty said: “The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting.”

Dougherty added that “there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler and Bradley Whitford.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown is set to head out on the road for the ‘Stranger Con’ event – a convention described as “a salute to the TV series Stranger Things”. Co-star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) will join her at venues in multiple US cities.