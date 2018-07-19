Watch Millie Bobby Brown in the ominous first clip from ‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’

She tries to reach Monarch Sciences

The first footage from the forthcoming Godzilla: King Of The Monsters movie has been released.

The new film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, alongside Vera Farmiga who will play her mother, Dr. Emma Russell.

In the new clip, Brown is seen trying to reach Monarch Sciences – the organization that studies the monsters in the film. While there’s no reply to begin with, Brown is soon faced with a series of horrible, screechy sounds. Watch the ominous clip below.

While the clip doesn’t give too much away, the twitter account of Monarch Sciences replied to the clip with ‘Message Received’ which you can see below.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released next year and also stars Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler and Bradley Whitford.

Speaking of the plot of the movie, director Michael Dougherty said: “The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting.”

While Godzilla hasn’t been seen since the events in the 2014 movie, Dougherty says “there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Meanwhile, Brown has returned to the Stranger Things set after suffering a knee injury. The star broke her kneecap while filming the show, with co-star Finn Wolfhard describing it as “gnarly”.

She was seen filming scenes with Sadie Sink, including one where the two had to ride their bikes in the rain. Although Brown is back to work, she reportedly hasn’t been given the go ahead by doctors to perform her own stunts yet.