‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ confirms UK release next month

Warner Bros has confirmed that Godzilla Vs Kong will be made available for UK fans to watch next month.

Set to be released in US cinemas on March 31, as well as on streaming service HBO Max for a month on the same day, the monster movie has now been given a UK release date of April 1, available as a home Premium VOD rental.

Two of cinema’s most legendary monsters clash in this megabucks mash-up of the Godzilla and King Kong franchises, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

A synopsis for Godzilla Vs. Kong reads: “The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance.”

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, who is best known for his work on horror films such as Death Note and 2016’s Blair Witch.

In December, Warner Bros. announced it will release all of its 2021 movies, which include Dune, Godzilla Vs. King Kong and The Matrix 4, on HBO Max as well as in cinemas.

The move, which pertains to the US, has been made in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s severe impact on the stability of the traditional theatre-first release model.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement (via Variety).

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theatres in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan, one of several industry figures who criticised the studio for its decision to release its entire slate of 2021 simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max, is unlikely to work with Warner Bros. on his next project, according to a new report.

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that HBO Max’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been snapped up for release on Sky Cinema or Now TV on March 18.