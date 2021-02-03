Golden Globes 2021 nominations: see the full list

The Golden Globes has announced its 2021 nominations today (February 3).

The 78th annual event kickstarts the awards season and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies.

Netflix films including The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank picked up nods for Best Motion Picture – Drama alongside The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman.

Some of the names for the Best Actor and Best Actress in the Drama category range from Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal to Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman to the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Elsewhere, in the Best Director category, Spike Lee has been nominated for Da 5 Bloods Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, David Fincher (Mank) Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7). It’s the first time the awards has seen more than one female director nominated at a time.

In the TV categories, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark have received nominations for Drama. Normal People and The Queen’s Gambit, among others, were recognised in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The awards show itself will air live at 1am GMT from The Beverly Hilton hotel, California on February 28, 2021. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony from their homes in New York and Los Angeles respectively.

See the full list of the Golden Globes 2021 nominations below:

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratchet

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

James Corden (The Prom)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Bill Murray (On The Rocks)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Normal People

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hilbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Fight For You’ (Judas And The Black Messiah)

‘Io Si (Seen)’ (The Life Ahead)

‘Speak Now’ (One Night In Miami)

‘Tigress & Tweed’ (The US v. Billie Holiday)

‘Hear My Voice’ (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7