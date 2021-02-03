Golden Globes 2021 nominations: rolling list

The Golden Globes announces its 2021 nominations today (February 3) – with the ceremony starting from 1.30pm GMT. You can stream all the action here.

The 78th annual event kickstarts the awards season and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies.

Netflix films including The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are expected to pick up nods for Best Motion Picture – Drama, as is Nomadland.

Some of the potential names for the Best Actor and Best Actress in the Drama category range from Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal to Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman to the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Elsewhere, in the Best Director category, George Clooney is expected to receive a nod for The Midnight Sky alongside Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

The awards show will air live at 1am GMT from The Beverly Hilton hotel, California on February 28, 2021. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony from their homes in New York and Los Angeles respectively.

Keep up to date with the nominations below as they come in:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion