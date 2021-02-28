The Golden Globes 2021 takes place tonight (February 28), with the likes of Mank, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Nomadland up for awards.
The ceremony will take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will be hosted bi-coastally by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Fey will present from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Poehler will appear at the Globes’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The 78th annual event kickstarts the awards season and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies. Actors in the running for this year’s trophies include Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman) and the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).
In the Best Director category, more than one woman is nominated for the first time in the ceremony’s history. Emerald Fennell is nominated for her first film Promising Young Woman, alongside Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland.
Once the ceremony kicks off at 1am GMT, you will be able to follow the full list of winners as they happen below (winners will be highlighted in bold):
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Best Director
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Television Series – Drama
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
James Corden (The Prom)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Bill Murray (On The Rocks)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Normal People
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close (Hilbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News Of The World)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Fight For You’ (Judas And The Black Messiah)
‘Io Si (Seen)’ (The Life Ahead)
‘Speak Now’ (One Night In Miami)
‘Tigress & Tweed’ (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
‘Hear My Voice’ (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Meanwhile, a recent exposé revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the body behind the Globes – has no Black members on its 87-person committee. Stars including Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown and more have mounted a campaign for change, calling time’s up on the group.