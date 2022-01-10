Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2022

The 2022 Golden Globes took place overnight (Sunday January 9), with The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story bestowed with the biggest awards.

This year’s ceremony eschewed tradition in a major way, with its ceremony – a “very small” event to which no celebrities were invited – being held in private. Plans for a televised event were cancelled last May, following months of controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the organisation behind the Golden Globes) and its alleged lack of member diversity.

Celebrities have been vocal about the need for the HFPA and the Golden Globes to change since the allegations came to light in 2021. Scarlett Johansson, for example, alleged that she had faced “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Earlier in the month, it was confirmed that the 2022 Golden Globes would go down regardless, albeit without a red carpet, audience or celebrity presenters. The winners were instead trickled out over social media, beginning with a statement from HFPA president Helen Hoehne that read: “The Golden Globes are a bridge to a world audience of many colors, many faiths, and many cultures, all united with the same passion – a love of movies.”

Per Variety, Hoehne said at the ceremony: “We’re going to be outspoken about what we’re learning and challenge others to join us with members from more than 50 countries. We have a unique place in the awards universe.”

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes kickstarts the 2022 awards season, and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies. In addition to the aforementioned winners for Best Motion Picture (The Power Of The Dog for Drama, and West Side Story for Comedy/Musical) key winners at the ceremony included Jane Campion for Best Director, Kenneth Branagh for Best Screenplay and Encanto for Best Animated Motion Picture.

When the nominees when were announced last month, the film categories were virtually dominated by The Power Of The Dog and Belfast, leading the pack with seven nominations each. Of those, The Power Of The Dog took home three (Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor), and Belfast scored one (Best Screenplay).

Succession led the TV cohort, racking up a total of five nominations. In the end, it won three awards, taking home the titles for Best Drama, Best Actor (Drama), Best Supporting Actress.

You can see the full list of winners from the Golden Globes 2022 below (winners will be highlighted in bold):

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog – winner

BEST MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story – winner

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog) – winner

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) – winner

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car – winner

The Hand Of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto – winner

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) – winner

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard) – winner

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!) – winner

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana Debose (West Side Story) – winner

Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog) – winner

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power Of The Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune – winner

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

King Richard, ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, ‘Down To Joy’ – Van Morrison

Respect, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time To Die, ‘No Time To Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – winner

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) – winner

Omar Sy (Lupin)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) – winner

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

The Great

Hacks – winner

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – winner

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Raheem (The Serpent)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From A Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game) – winner

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession) – winner

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)