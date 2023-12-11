Golden Globes 2024 nominations: see full list

The nominations for next year’s Golden Globes are being announced today (December 11), marking the start of awards season.
All the categories are set to be revealed in full at 1pm GMT (8am ET), with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiling which films and TV shows have made the cut.
NME will be updating this article as they are announced, and you can watch the nominations live below:
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7, and is moving to broadcaster CBS, which last aired the show over four decades ago.
As well as usual categories, the Golden Globes are set to debut two new categories next year – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.
Last year’s big film winners were The Banshees Of Insherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latter of which went on to win big at the Academy Awards – taking home seven categories including Best Picture. Abbott Elementary was the big TV winner last year.
Here is the full list of categories, which will be updated as the nominations are announced:
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Director – Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Animated Feature Film (2006–present)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion
Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television