Golden Globes 2024 nominations: see full list

The nominations for next year’s Golden Globes are being announced today (December 11), marking the start of awards season.

All the categories are set to be revealed in full at 1pm GMT (8am ET), with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiling which films and TV shows have made the cut.

NME will be updating this article as they are announced, and you can watch the nominations live below:

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7, and is moving to broadcaster CBS, which last aired the show over four decades ago.

As well as usual categories, the Golden Globes are set to debut two new categories next year – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

Last year’s big film winners were The Banshees Of Insherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latter of which went on to win big at the Academy Awards – taking home seven categories including Best Picture. Abbott Elementary was the big TV winner last year.

Here is the full list of categories, which will be updated as the nominations are announced:

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Animated Feature Film (2006–present)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion

Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television