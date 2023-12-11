Golden Globes 2024 nominations: see full list

The nominations for next year’s Golden Globes have been announced today (December 11), marking the start of awards season.
All the categories were revealed in full at 1pm GMT (8am ET), with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiling which films and TV shows have made the cut.
You can watch the full stream of nominations below:
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7, and is moving to broadcaster CBS, which last aired the show over four decades ago.
As well as usual categories, the Golden Globes are set to debut two new categories next year – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.
Last year’s big film winners were The Banshees Of Insherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latter of which went on to win big at the Academy Awards – taking home seven categories including Best Picture. Abbott Elementary was the big TV winner last year.
Here is the full list of categories, which will be updated as the nominations are announced:
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone Of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Badley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
- Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Matt Damon – Air
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny – Pricilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives – Celine Song
- Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Barbie — ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — ‘Dance the Night’ by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — ‘Addicted to Romance’ by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — ‘Peaches’ by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Barbie — ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — ‘Road to Freedom’ by Lenny Kravitz
Best Foreign Language Film
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society Of The Snow
- The Zone Of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
- Barbie
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Dominic West – The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Emma Stone – The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travellers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
- Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen – Love And Death
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong – Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Television
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Television
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Abby Elliot – The Bear
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- J Smith Cameron – Succession
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
- Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer