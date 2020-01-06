Golden Globes: Brad Pitt cracks ‘Titanic’ joke as Leonardo DiCaprio watches on

Brad Pitt used his Golden Globes victory last night to jokingly remind Leonardo DiCaprio about where he stands on *that* Titanic debate.

Since the Oscar winning epic’s release in 1997, fans have been divided about the moment when Jack (DiCaprio) sacrifices himself as Rose (Kate Winslet) floats on a door after the doomed ship liner sank.

The majority of fans believe that there would have been room for Jack on the door, and it seems that Brad is in agreement too.

Advertisement

Accepting the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Pitt joked as he thanked his co-star in the Quentin Tarantino drama.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, Leonardo DiCaprio,” he said.

Accepting the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film, Brad Pitt shouted out his co-star Leonardo "LDC" DiCaprio, and says he would have shared the raft/door from Titanic with him pic.twitter.com/VFGpwr8sgl — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 6, 2020

“Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I now know why.”

“He’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man.” He added: ‘I thank you. But still… I would’ve shared the raft.”

In winning the coveted award, the actor beat the likes of Tom Hanks, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, 1917 emerged as the big winner at the ceremony – with Sam Mendes’ war epic picking up a slew of awards including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director for Mendes.

On the small screen, there was also major wins for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed Fleabag.