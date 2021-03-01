The reason behind Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s hearts and stars on their hands has been revealed.

The pair presented last night’s (February 28) virtual ceremony from two sides of the US – Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

However, fans may have been quick to notice that both had symbols drawn on their hands, the reason being a reference to Poehler’s upcoming Netflix film Moxie.

Advertisement

The streamer explained: “For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie! In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in.”

For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie! In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in. pic.twitter.com/eBWbBYzdKx — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

The movie, which was recently previewed in a trailer and is due out on March 3, follows a teenager who finds inspiration in her mother’s past.

The official synopsis reads: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.”

Moxie is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, and also stars Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lauren Tsai and Josephine Langford.

Advertisement

This year’s Globes ceremony saw big wins for Nomadland, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Soul in the film categories, with the former making history as Chloé Zhao took home Best Director, only the second woman to do so.

In terms of TV, The Crown took home the most awards with four, while Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit followed behind with two each.