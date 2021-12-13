Golden Globes nominations 2022 announced – see full list

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have been announced, which kicks off the beginning of the awards season.
The Power Of The Dog and Belfast lead the pack for the film awards, scoring seven nods each including acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee for the former, and Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds for the latter. Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh are also up for directing and screenplay prizes.
Among the TV cohort, Succession secured the most nominations with five nods in total, including Best Television Series – Drama and acting nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.
Also scoring big on the TV front was Apple TV+ shows Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, earning four each.
Next year’s ceremony will not be televised following a series of controversies around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the awards.
Here are the nominations in full:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
BEST MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Compartment No 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Kodi Smitt-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
King Richard, ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, ‘Down to Joy’ – Van Morrison
Respect, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Omar Sy (Lupin)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Raheem (The Serpent)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)