Golden Globes nominations 2022 announced – see full list

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have been announced, which kicks off the beginning of the awards season.

The Power Of The Dog and Belfast lead the pack for the film awards, scoring seven nods each including acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee for the former, and Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds for the latter. Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh are also up for directing and screenplay prizes.

Among the TV cohort, Succession secured the most nominations with five nods in total, including Best Television Series – Drama and acting nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Advertisement

Also scoring big on the TV front was Apple TV+ shows Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, earning four each.

Next year’s ceremony will not be televised following a series of controversies around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the awards.

Here are the nominations in full:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

BEST MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Advertisement

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana Debose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smitt-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

King Richard, ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, ‘Down to Joy’ – Van Morrison

Respect, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Raheem (The Serpent)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)