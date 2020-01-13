Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes next year.

The SNL co-stars, who last hosted the ceremony in 2015, were confirmed a week after this year’s edition, which was overseen by Ricky Gervais.

Poehler made the announcement at a meeting of TV critics in Pasadena, California, the star introducing herself as the NBC publicist who was supposed to be opening a presentation and joking: “There are no two funnier people anywhere.”

She also quipped that the network was glad the pair found time in their busy schedules to host the Globes.

Fey and Poehler previously hosted the ceremony on three previous occasions.

Gervais hosted last weekend’s Globes, which was laden with digs at the night’s attendees and received a mixed reception.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore,” he told the audience at one point.

One star that didn’t seem too impressed with Gervais’ monologue was Tom Hanks, whose facial reaction went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Hanks’ Toy Story co-star Tim Allen has responded to a joke Gervais made many years ago at the ceremony that took aim at him.

The host later admitted regret at the dig, and Allen has now said: “Perhaps I didn’t get it. I wasn’t the only one. Tom and I even said [at the time]: ‘I didn’t really get it. It’s like he didn’t finish the joke. It just went flat.’

“Later that night [Gervais] said, ‘It didn’t go so well.’ He kind of apologised.”