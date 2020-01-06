News Film News

Tom Hanks breaks down during emotional Golden Globes acceptance speech

Actor was brought to tears as he talked about his family

Sam Warner
Tom Hanks cries at the 2020 Golden Globes (NBC/Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Tom Hanks was brought to tears as he accepted the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actor, who is starring in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, accepted the award at last night’s (January 5) ceremony, though was overcome with emotion when talking about his family.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that – a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is,” he said as he looked down at their table.

“Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And, uh, a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months and months at a time.”

Hanks also joked that a cold was the reason he was choking-up, adding: “It’s the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I’m not nearly this emotional at home.”

During the ceremony, Hanks became a bit of a meme thanks to his reactions to host Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

Ricky Gervais Golden Globes 2020
Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

The actor looked distinctively unimpressed as Gervais took shots at the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood’s performative wokeness and Martin Scorsese.

An image of Hanks reacting to Gervais’ line: “Come up and accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fuck off,” has now made it around Twitter as the internet’s new favourite reaction meme.

The 2020 Golden Globes saw big movie wins for the likes of 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while on the TV side of things, Fleabag and Chernobyl dominated proceedings.

