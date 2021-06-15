Actor Lisa Banes, best known for her roles in Cocktail and Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65.

Banes was struck by a motorised scooter in a hit-and-run in New York earlier this month.

Banes’ friends have now told The New York Post that she passed away yesterday (June 14), with her rep subsequently confirming the news to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” a rep said. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

It is believed that no arrests have been made in connection with Banes’ death. Previous reports suggested that Banes was on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold when she was struck by a scooter while crossing the road. She was then transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in a critical condition.

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

rest in peace dear Lisa Banes 😔 you were a marvelous Lady Tremaine on Once Upon a Time and you will be deeply missed. All my thoughts to her wife, family and loved ones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5osvxpDsfe — lisa (@illicitjmo) June 15, 2021

In a statement at the time, the NYPD said: “Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to get in touch with NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Paying tribute, Banes’ friend and singer Jill Sobule shared photos of the pair together.

“Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many,” she said.

Banes starred in many productions across film, television and theatre. In addition to her role as the mother of Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl, and as Bonnie in 1988’s Cocktail, she also had recurring roles on shows like The King Of Queens, Six Feet Under, Nashville and Royal Pains.