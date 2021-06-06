‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes in critical condition following hit-and-run

Actor Lisa Banes, best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail, has been left in critical condition following a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York City.

According to Variety, the incident took place on Friday night (June 4) around 6:30pm. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 64 St. and Amsterdam Ave near the Lincoln Center.

In a statement, the NYPD said: “Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.”

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad have since investigated the incident further, determining that Banes was attempting to cross Amsterdam Ave. when a motorised scooter struck her, pushing her into the roadway and then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to get in touch with NYPD Crime Stoppers.

A representative for Banes has issued a statement, claiming the driver of the scooter ran a red light when hitting her, indicating that Banes had the right of way when crossing the street.

The representative also confirmed that Banes is in critical condition, but was unable to provide any further details regarding her injuries.

Banes has starred in many production across film, television and theatre. In addition to her role as the mother of Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl, and as Bonnie in 1988’s Cocktail, she’s also had recurring roles on shows like The King Of Queens, Six Feet Under, Nashville and Royal Pains.