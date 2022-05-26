‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta has died aged 67

Goodfellas and Field Of Dreams actor Ray Liotta has died aged 67.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Liotta had his breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime film Goodfellas, where he played Henry Hill. Before that, he played Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s Field Of Dreams.

The actor received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the 1986 film Something Wild. His other notable roles include Cop Land, 2001’s Hannibal, Blow, The Place Beyond The Pines and TV series Shades Of Blue.

His most recent film roles include Jay Marotta in 2019’s Marriage Story and The Sopranos film prequel The Many Saints Of Newark, released last year.

Liotta was also known for his voice work in games, having played the character of Tommy Vercetti in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The actor recently finished work on Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks. He also stars in Apple TV+ series Black Bird alongside Taron Egerton, set to be released July 8 this year.

The actor is survived by his daughter Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Director James Mangold, who worked with Liotta on Cop Land, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.”

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

You can check out more tributes below.

