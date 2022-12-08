Google reveals most searched actors in 2022

Google has shared its annual Year in Search statistics and revealed that Johnny Depp was the most searched actor of the year.

Depp was No 1 top trending person that users searched for this year, with Google’s ranking being based on the “highest spike this year” as opposed to the highest number of views in total.

The actor was quickly followed by Will Smith, who was at the centre of controversy when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March of this year.

Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, was the third top-trending person in the Google searches. The pair were involved in a highly-publicised defamation trial earlier this year.

In the UK, Mason Greenwood topped the statistics of most-searched for people, with Depp coming in second and Will Smith following just after.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was on the UK list after Smith, with Heard placing at fifth.

Meanwhile, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 was revealed as Google’s top trending musician of 2022.

Considering that Maroon 5 didn’t release any new music this year – their last album ‘Jordi’ came out last year – many have speculated that Levine topped the list of trending musicians thanks to the controversy surrounding his alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Stroh revealed on TikTok back in September that she had had “an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model”. Levine said in response that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life”.

Also featuring on the list of Google’s top 5 trending musicians are Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos.