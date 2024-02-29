Government criticises black-only audiences at ‘Slave Play’

The government has tonight (February 29) criticised a West End production of Slave Play for its decision to host some shows for black audiences only, saying the move was “wrong and divisive”.

Two “Black Out” performances solely for an “all-black-identifying audience” are planned for the show, which is due to arrive on London’s West End this summer. This has happened before in the UK, with theatres in London holding such performances for Daddy, by Jeremy O Harris (who also wrote Slave Play) and Tambo & Bones, by Dave Harris.

Slave Play is set on a plantation in the old American South and explores “race, identity and sexuality” according to a synopsis. Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington is one of the cast members, as is Olivia Washington, daughter of Denzel Washington.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said some productions described as being “free from the white gaze” were “concerning” and No.10 is now seeking further information about the reports.

They said: “The prime minister is a big supporter of the arts and he believes that the arts should be inclusive and open to everyone, particularly where those arts venues are in receipt of public funding.

“Restricting audiences on the basis of race would be wrong and divisive.”

Speaking to BBC News, the producers of the show said: “As the producers of Slave Play in the West End, our intent is to celebrate the play with the widest possible audience. We want to increase accessibility to theatre for everyone.

“The Broadway production conceived of Black Out nights and we are carefully considering how to incorporate this endeavour as part of two performances in our 13-week run. We will release further details soon.

“To be absolutely clear, no-one will be prevented or precluded from attending any performance of Slave Play.”

The writer of the play, Jeremy O Harris has also since responded to the statement, on X/Twitter.

Harris wrote: “In a slight rage over the moral panic that that a certain aspect of the British public have frothed up around Black Out Nights, two nights out of over a hundred, that have seen audiences members of all race in attendance over the last four years since its inception on Broadway.

“To know that your prime minister was called upon to discuss this weeks after he said he wouldn’t endorse a ceasefire is inconceivable. GROW UP! This has happened in NYC, LA, and London (yes already happened in London!) to great acclaim. And you didn’t notice. Bc you don’t care.

“The portion of the population making this a moment of some sort of moral outrage are the same portion who barely engage with culture because to engage in it would challenge your anxious attachment to a past you never experienced but idealize.

“I make my work for the now and people of it. People who want to see the audience around them look like the people in their neighborhood or from their tube ride. That only happens with things like Black Out Nights, 1 pound ticket offers, and direct communication w young ppl.”

The play is scheduled to premiere on June 29 and run until September 21. The two “Black Out” nights are due to take place on July 17 and September 17.