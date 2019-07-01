Iconic singer allegedly quit the role within minutes of arriving on set

Grace Jones has reportedly quit her role in the new James Bond film.

Jones was set to return to the Bond franchise 34 years after she played memorable villain May Day in A View To A Kill (1985).

According to a story in The Sun, Jones quit the set of the new Bond movie within minutes of arriving on set.

The paper claimed that Jones was angered by her character’s lack of lines in the new film, which is so far only known under its working title of Bond 25.

NME has asked James Bond’s PR team for comment.

The Sun’s story claims that Jones had been given “premium accommodation” near the film’s set at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. They quoted an anonymous source as saying: “It turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie, and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a Martini.”

If true, Jones’ departure would follow the film being delayed when Bond star Daniel Craig injured his ankle ligaments in May, forcing a cancellation of some filming.

The new Bond film is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, who took over when Trainspotting director Danny Boyle left following “creative differences” with Bond’s producers.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently joined Bond 25 as a co-writer vowing that the new movie will treat women “properly” even if Bond himself doesn’t.

Bond 25 has been confirmed as Craig’s final film as Bond. His replacement is due to be announced next year. Idris Elba spoke last week about the difficulties of becoming the first black James Bond, saying that the older generation will struggle to accept a non-white actor in the role.

Craig’s co-stars in Bond 25 include Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, and returning actors Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes.