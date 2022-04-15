‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen arrested for trespassing and burglary

Eddie Deezen has been arrested on charges of burglary, trespassing, and related charges in Maryland, according to reports.

The actor, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in 1978’s Grease and its sequel, was arrested on April 8 after police accused him of making an unwanted entry into a nursing facility and refusing to leave the property when requested.

Deezen is being charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace, Maryland State Police confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly).

The arrest came barely two hours after Deezen was previously warned to stay away from the property. According to reports, a woman opened the door before Deezen pushed his way inside.

The actor left the residence before allegedly returning later that evening, when he was arrested. The woman told police that Deezen had visited the residence several times before, claiming that he’d leave behind items and accompanying notes.

News of Deezen’s arrest comes as the latest in a spate of similar incidents involving the actor in the past year. In September 2021, the 65-year-old was arrested for assault following an incident at a restaurant in Maryland in the US.

Earlier that year, the actor was accused of harassing a Maryland waitress over Facebook, where he allegedly commented on her fake eyelashes.

Aside from Grease, Deezen has starred in Midnight Madness and I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and lent his voice to Cartoon Network’s Dexter’s Laboratory and 2004’s The Polar Express.

NME has reached out to Maryland police for comment.