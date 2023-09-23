Greta Gerwig could “not stop laughing” at deleted ‘Barbie’ scene with Michael Cera

Greta Gerwig could “not stop laughing” at a deleted scene from Barbie with Michael Cera.

The film’s cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto, said he shot “many scenes” for the film that “didn’t end up in the movie”, including one that was inspired by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The scene was so funny that Gerwig, who directed the film, “could not stop laughing” at the scene that involved Cera, who played Ken’s friend Allan in the film.

Speaking to Variety, Prieto said: “We did this shot on Allan that emulated Jaws. He’s terrified [when] Ken hits a wave and then flies in the air. There’s a moment where the police officer sees someone being eaten in the water.”

He continued: “The camera does this push-in, it’s a move where you use a zoom and you’re dialling into the character while zooming back at the same time. The effect is that the background changes — the shot, and his performance, [were] very dramatic.”

He went on to say Gerwig “could not stop laughing when we shot it” and “kept asking the video assistant to replay it for her just to laugh.”

Prieto thinks the the team around the film should release a blooper reel to see the outtakes, not least those involving Will Ferrell.

He added: “With Will Ferrell, come on — they should have bloopers from that because he just came up with the craziest stuff,” he says. “All the actors around him couldn’t avoid laughing. We were all playing, and so many moments of improvisation had to be taken out.”

Meanwhile, Barbie continues to smash box office records around the globe and has now taken another that was previously held by Marvel’s The Avengers.

As per Variety, by the end of last weekend (September 17), the film grossed over $623million (£502million) at the domestic box office in the US, meaning it has surpassed Marvel’s The Avengers.

As noted on Screen Rant, this made Barbie the 11th highest grossing movie of all time in North America.

Other achievements of the film include a global box office earning of more than $1billion (£807million).