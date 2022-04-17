‘Greyhound’: sequel to Tom Hanks’ WW2 film in the works

A sequel to Tom Hanks‘ Greyhound – a WW2-based hit from lockdown – is in the works at Apple TV+.

In the film, which was released in July 2020, Hanks starred as Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause. Greyhound was directed by Aaron Schneider and is adapted from C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

A synopsis explains more about Greyhound: “In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.”

According to The Wrap, a Greyhound sequel is in the works as part of an overall deal signed this week between Apple TV+ and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s production company Playtone.

No further details have been revealed on the potential sequel.

Reviewing Greyhound, NME wrote: “It’s an old-fashioned premise shot with trim modern economy by director Aaron Schneider, who previously made the award-winning 2009 indie Get Low. Hanks’ efficient script seems more interested in using accurate nautical technology – which won’t always make sense unless you’ve bothered to swot up beforehand – than creating fully fleshed-out characters, though Stephen Graham (This Is England, The Irishman) adds value as Krause’s loyal second-in-command.

“Still, the film’s not-so-secret weapon was always going to be Hanks himself. Just as Captain Krause’s unflappable demeanour reassures his crew, Hanks’ presence at the helm of this thoroughly well-meaning film lets us know that nothing is going to torpedo its righteous finale.”

