Watch Tom Hanks star in the dramatic trailer for WW2 movie ‘Greyhound’

The dramatic first trailer for the Tom Hanks-starring movie Greyhound, which is set during the Second World War, has been released.

Hanks will star as Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause in the forthcoming film, which has been directed by Aaron Schneider and is set for release on June 12. It’s adapted from C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

A synopsis explains more about Greyhound: “In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.”

The first trailer for Greyhound has been released, previewing Hanks’ character promising to “bring hell down from on high” on the approaching Nazi submarines.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star in the film along with Hanks.

Back in January, Hanks accepted the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Hanks thanked his family and said he was “blessed” for the support they’ve given him throughout his career.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that: a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is,” Hanks said.

“Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months and months at a time.”