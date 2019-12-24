‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ director James Gunn responds to Robert Pattinson casting rumours

James Gunn has definitively dismissed rumours that Robert Pattinson was being lined up for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Gunn, who is currently shooting The Suicide Squad for DC Comics, will return to his beloved MCU franchise in 2022 after being reinstated by Disney in the wake of his controversial sacking.

Now, he’s dismissed online speculation that Pattinson is in line to join the franchise, after the British actor signed up to play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot The Batman.

Gunn addressed the claims on Instagram, when one follower replied to a post with the question: “There are rumors floating around that you wanted Robert Pattinson for a role in GotG but he eventually declined. Is it true?”

He then replied: “No, it’s definitely not”.

Pattinson also recently said that he “doesn’t really know how to act”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Pattinson says he “only know[s] how to play scenes, like, three ways, before revealing that he’s “nervous on, like, every single movie.”

The actor goes on to speak about how he was “intimidated” by his Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe. “He’s got a tonne of energy,” Pattinson said, “and it’s intimidating.”

Gunn’s take on the Suicide Squad will hit cinemas in 2021.