‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ to “finish” Rocket’s story arc

James Gunn was recently reinstated as director

James Gunn has confirmed he will complete Rocket’s character arc in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

Gunn was removed from working on the third movie in July 2018 after a number of his old tweets, in which he made light of paedophilia and rape, resurfaced online. However, Disney reneged on their decision in March and reinstated Gunn as the director.

Now Gunn says he has unfinished business with the forthcoming plot, adding that he wants to finish Rocket’s storyline.

“Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic,” Gunn told Deadline. “Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed.

“[Rocket] has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3. That was a big loss to me – not being able to finish that story.”

Meanwhile, Gunn also recently said he didn’t “blame anyone” for his initial firing.

“I feel and have felt bad for a while about some of the ways I spoke publicly; some of the jokes I made, some of the targets of my humour, just the unintentional consequences of not being more compassionate in what I’m putting out there,” he said in reference to the offensive tweets, which he apologised for at the time of his firing.

“I know that people have been hurt by things that I’ve said, and that’s still my responsibility, that I wasn’t as compassionate as I should be in what I say. I feel bad for that and take full responsibility. Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn’t a free speech issue. I said something they didn’t like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that.”

It’s thought that Disney never sought out a replacement for Gunn after they initially terminated his involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Filming is due to start in 2020.