Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has responded to a fan theory about Star-Lord and Captain America.

The popular idea posits that Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is actually Star-Lord/Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) biological grandfather.

One user on Reddit notes how actress Laura Haddock, who plays Quill’s mother Meredith in the first two Guardians films, also appears in Captain America: The First Avenger as a fan in the crowd in the 1940s.

She grabs Rogers’ attention, the theory suggesting that they had a one night stand that resulted in a pregnancy, making Quill a relative over a generation down.

The timeline may also check-out, as under this theory Meredith would have been born in the 1940s, making her in her 30s when she meets Ego in the 1970s, their relationship leading to the birth of Peter Quill.

However, Gunn has now debunked the idea, noting on Twitter: “Sorry to bust this fun theory, but it doesn’t work as Meredith Quill’s father is a major character played by @GreggHenry88 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and appears briefly in Vol 2.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Gunn has hinted that the next film could include a character death.

Responding to a fan on Instagram asking whether someone would die in Vol 3, the director replied: “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!”

Gunn was reinstated as director back in March after previously being let go after a series of old offensive tweets resurfaced.