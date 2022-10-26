Guardians Of The Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special

Marvel Studios have shared the first trailer for The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special – take a look at it above.

READ MORE: Every Marvel movie ranked in order of greatness

It’ll be the comic movie monolith’s second Disney+ special – billed as a “Marvel Studios special presentation”, and on the poster as a “James Gunn special” – following this month’s Werewolf By Night. First announced in December 2020, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is set for release on November 25.

The hour-long event will feature all of the primary Guardians – Peter Quill/Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) – as well as a fictionalised version of Kevin Bacon, played by the star himself.

Advertisement

In the trailer, Drax and Mantis embark on a mission to kidnap Bacon as a Christmas gift for Quill, who is depressed after losing his longtime love interest, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Along the way, the pair wander through the streets of Hollywood and party inside a nightclub.

It’s also revealed that Cosmo the Spacedog will have a prominent role in the special, after cameoing in the first two Guardians films. Here, she’ll be voiced by Maria Bakalova. Last October, it was teased that the special would also include “one of the greatest MCU characters”, the identity of which is yet to be revealed.

The special itself takes place between the events of Thor: Love And Thunder – which also featured the Guardians – and the forthcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Like the next theatrical film (and its predecessors), the Guardians’ holiday special was written, directed and produced by James Gunn.

Also shared today was the poster for The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, which shows Drax and Mantis, strung up in Christmas lights, passed out outside the aforementioned bar. See that below:

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, on the other hand, will be released in UK cinemas on May 5, 2023. It’s said to be retiring the titular group’s current line-up, with Gunn saying back in July that the film will mark “the end of [their] story”.

Advertisement

Also returning to the cast will be Sylvester Stallone (who first appeared in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2), while Will Poulter will make his MCU debut as the antihero Adam Warlock. Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova will appear in a “key role” that is yet to be revealed.

Filming for Guardians 3 began last November and wrapped back in May. Somewhere in-between, it broke the world record for the most prosthetics used in a single film shoot.

Between now and next May, Marvel Studios have another two films to release – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17 – as well as the Disney+ series Secret Invasion in the early months of next year.