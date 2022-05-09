‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ has finished filming

Filming on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has concluded, director James Gunn has confirmed.
The anticipated Marvel film is due to finally hit cinemas next year, and comes six years after the release of the second movie.
Taking to his Twitter page over the weekend (May 7), Gunn shared a picture with some of the film’s cast members, including Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).
He wrote in the caption: “And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade.”
Gunn also shared a picture of Zoe Saldana (Gamora) with Peacemaker‘s Jennifer Holland, while also confirming that “an unannounced actor” will also be joining the cast.
The director later shared a picture of the slate for the film’s final scene, teasing the scene in question while also reflecting on the trilogy: “After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot.
“The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me,” he added.
“It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.
“Again, I’ll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now.”
It comes after Gunn revealed last month that the upcoming film had “officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production’”.
Vol. 3 is set to mark the last time that the roster of heroes will appear on-screen together, Gunn previously telling Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast: “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians. It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.”
The director has also admitted that Vol. 3 would “probably” be his last as director, with the film also set to see a character death.