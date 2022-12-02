The new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer has arrived

The new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the franchise’s forthcoming third and final instalment.

The trailer arrives five years on from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It hints at the main themes of the forthcoming film, with Bradley Cooper’s character Rocket Raccoon seeming to offer a deeper exploration into the origins of his character. It also appears that Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, will be making a return.

Viewers are also offered glimpses of the Guardians’ final mission, with Rocket saying, “We’ll all fly away together one last time, into the forever, that beautiful sky,” over a dramatic montage. Check it out above. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for release on May 5, 2023.

The film will see Chris Pratt reprise his role as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), as well as Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Sylvester Stallone and Elizabeth Debicki will also be returning, as Gillan and the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, respectively.

Newcomers for the franchise’s third instalment include Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn returned as director for the third film, after being fired in 2018 over a string of controversial tweets. He was re-hired a year later, but filming didn’t begin until November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow the recent release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which arrived on Disney+ last week. It served as sequel to the original two Guardians of the Galaxy films (as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love And Thunder) and a prequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“The music is great. Everyone has a laugh. A few people get really hurt. And the person paying for it all gets roasted for something embarrassing they did in the ’70s. What could feel more like Christmas?” wrote NME‘s Paul Bradshaw in a four-star review of the special.