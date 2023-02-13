‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer asks if you are ready for “one last ride?”

A new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released.

Soundtracked by Rainbow’s ‘Since You Been Gone’, the new Guardians Of The Galaxy trailer sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) say in a voiceover: “I’m Star-Lord, I formed the Guardians, met a girl, fell in love. And that girl died. But then she came back…came back a dick.”

“Oh please,” replies Gamara (Zoe Saldaña) before her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) cuts in. “He left out some important information, but that is the gist of it.”

Elsewhere, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer features flashbacks about Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) origins, hints at a relationship between Quill and Nebula and gives fans a better look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

“Are you ready for one last ride” asks Quill while the tagline for the film reads: “It’s time to face the music”. A new poster has also been released.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for release on May 5, 2023 and an official trailer was released in December.

Speaking about the film, director James Gunn said: “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

Last year, Gunn confirmed Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time that the current roster of heroes will appear on screen together. “For a while I wasn’t going to do this movie. Then I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story and, in some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story,” he explained.

Saldaña has said that filming the latest Marvel movie was a “bittersweet” experience while Dave Bautista has said there’s a sense of “relief” to leaving the role of Drax the Destroyer.

“It was hard playing that role,” said Bautista. “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”