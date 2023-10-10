Guillermo del Toro opens up about axed ‘Star Wars’ film: “We designed a great world”

Guillermo del Toro has opened up about his Star Wars film that never got made, calling it “good practise” for him and his team.

Last month, del Toro confirmed that he was once in line to direct a Star Wars film, though it ultimately never came to fruition. Now, the Pan’s Labyrinth filmmaker has begun speaking more about the axed project, even confirming that it was meant to focus on Jabba The Hutt.

Speaking to Collider‘s Steven Weintraub, Guillermo del Toro revealed: “In the last moment, things go away; I’ve had it happen many, many, many times. We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy.”

“We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.’”

asked @RealGDT how close he came to directing a #StarWars movie at @collider's 10th anniversary screening of #PacificRim in @IMAX 3D. His first answer is pure del Toro. He then talks about what he took away from the experience. #theriseandfallofjabbathehut pic.twitter.com/470DAsFrXd — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 7, 2023

He added: “You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going.”

While little is known of the axed film, it was revealed last month that del Toro’s Star Wars movie would have featured a script by David S. Goyer, who famously wrote on films such as Man Of Steel, Batman Begins, last year’s The Sandman series on Netflix and more.

In other Star Wars news, it was revealed in September 15 that Lando, the Donald Glover-led Star Wars project on Lando Calrissian will no longer be a Disney+ series but is instead being developed as a feature-length film.