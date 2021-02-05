Guillermo Del Toro teases idea of ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ and ‘Pacific Rim’ crossover movie

Guillermo Del Toro has teased the idea of a crossover movie combining the worlds of Godzilla Vs. Kong and Pacific Rim.

The former movie is set to come out on March 26 worldwide, with a US streaming release on HBO Max five days later.

Exploring the potential interconnectivity between that movie and his 2013 film Pacific Rim in a new tweet, Del Toro wrote: “I personally love seeing the Neon, Sea battles, building demolition, etc because secretly -maybe- the PAC RIM Universe co-exists in the LEGENDARY Kaijuverse and, perhaps, one day they can rumble!”

The director then quickly clarified that his comments came “only as a fan” and that he has “NO plans to return” to the Pacific Rim universe.

A recently-released trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong saw two of cinema’s most legendary monsters clash in a mash-up of the Godzilla and King Kong franchises, with the film set to star Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

A synopsis for Godzilla Vs. Kong reads: “The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance.”

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, who is best known for his work on horror films such as Death Note and 2016’s Blair Witch.

Del Toro’s Pacific Rim was subject to a 2018 sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, starring John Boyega. A two-star NME review of the film said: “If all you’re after is a quick injection of testosterone-fueled violence then step right up. But even then, Pacific Rim: Uprising might disappoint.

“At 111 minutes it feels bloated and the action scenes are so similar they soon grow boring. The studio is already planning a third episode in the series, but given this entry’s questionable quality that seems premature.”