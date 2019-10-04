Gwyneth Paltrow admits she’s never seen ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, even though she’s in it

The actor previously didn't realise she was even in the movie

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she’s never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, even though she starred in it.

The actor played Pepper Potts in the 2017 movie, alongside appearances by Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Zendaya and more.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Paltrow was reminded by the host of a previous revelation she made on Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, when she was adamant she wasn’t in the film. “This is so embarrassing,” she told Kimmel.

“I just got confused. There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought it was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

When Kimmel asked if Spider-Man was offended by her comments, Paltrow replied: “I never actually saw the movie.” She then tried to backtrack, saying: “I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back! Shit!” Watch the moment above now.

In August, Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that Paltrow had been unaware that Samuel L. Jackson was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview, the studio head said the actor had questioned Jackson’s presence on set during the filming of Avengers: Endgame.

“Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him’,” he said. “But it was really something special.”