Gwyneth Paltrow covered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house in toilet paper as a prank one Halloween, she has revealed.

The actor, 50, was reliving some childhood memories during an interview on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (October 31) when she made the confession. Host Kimmel grilled the star on her Halloween history in Hollywood as a kid. The Iron Man star said despite having famous parents (actor Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow) she had a normal childhood, which included plenty of trick-or-treating.

Asked by Kimmel if she would be out with other famous kids asking celebrities for candy, Paltrow replied: “Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy.”

Kimmel then jokingly asked if the Terminator star would “give out cigars” to which Paltrow said: “I don’t remember him giving out stuff. But he’s Austrian, so maybe they don’t celebrate there. We did end up TP’ing his house, though.”

Apparently the spooky prank never came back to haunt Paltrow, as she asked Kimmel and the audience not to tell the former Governor of California she and her friends had done the deed. Paltrow put the stunt down to “being naughty kids” living normal lives, as she admitted Schwarzenegger’s house wasn’t the only house she and her friends left draped in toilet paper.

“He was our pride and joy,” she added. Kimmel was clearly amused and shot back: “Sure. Yeah, you can tell everybody, ‘We got the Terminator’s house!'”

The Goop founder and Royal Tenenbaums star was also quizzed on turning 50 in September. To celebrate the milestone Paltrow was persuaded by her team at Goop to pose naked while being painted gold. Though Paltrow was complimented by fans on the photo, and host Kimmel, she said the shoot would be the last one that she participated in without clothing.