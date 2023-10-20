Gwyneth Paltrow calls ‘nepo baby’ an “ugly moniker” as daughter starts modelling career

Gwyneth Paltrow has called the term ‘nepo baby’ an “ugly moniker” and supported her daughter’s career as a Chanel Model.

Speaking to Bustle magazine, the Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman said that she hopes her children “feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do” without fear of judgement.

The term ‘nepo baby’ refers to the children of celebrities who have success in similar careers. Nepo is short for nepotism.

Advertisement

The phrase went viral online last year as social media users drew attention to a number rising stars who have famous parents, such as Brooklyn Beckham, Jaden and Willow Smith, and Euphoria star Maude Apatow, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

In January, Paltrow’s 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin — whose father is Coldplay singer Chris Martin — made her debut as a model at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week.

Paltrow said that there is a “whole nepo baby culture and judgement that exists around kids of famous people”.

“She’s really just a student, and… she just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad’.

“The truth is, if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.

Advertisement

She added: “I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

Back in May, Paltrow reflected on her Oscars win in 1999 (Best Actress for Shakespeare In Love), describing the reaction from the British press as being “so horrible”.