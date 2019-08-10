Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know Samuel L. Jackson was in the MCU

"What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury!"

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know that Samuel L. Jackson was a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though the pair have starred in multiple movies together.

In a new interview, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that Paltrow, who plays Virginia “Pepper” Potts, questioned Jackson’s presence on the set of Avengers: Endgame, forgetting that she had starred in movies with the Nick Fury actor.

Speaking to Empire, Feige recalled the time the cast all gathered together for the funeral scene at the end of Endgame, and apparently Paltrow wasn’t the only one who was confused.

‘Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ he explained. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has had a memory lapse when it comes to Marvel movies. In June, it was revealed that the actress had no idea she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor appeared as Pepper Potts in one short scene in the new movie but, as revealed during an appearance on co-star Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, she was unaware of her part in the movie.