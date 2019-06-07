Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know she was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Marvel's habit of keeping its stars in the dark worked very well on the actor.

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she was in Marvel‘s upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

The actor played Virginia “Pepper” Potts in one short scene in the new movie but, as revealed during an appearance on co-star Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, she was unaware of her part in the film.

During the show, Favreau told Paltrow he had started working on the cooking programme when they were filming Spider-Man, to which she repeated the title with a look of confusion. “Well, yeah, when we were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau replied. “Remember we were on Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow retorted, leading Favreau and chef Roy Choi to try and jog her memory. “I was in Avengers,” she said after some back and forth.

Finally, Paltrow’s memory was jogged when Favreau described her scene: “Remember Spider-Man in the end and Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?”

“Oh yes!” Paltrow replied. “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

Marvel is known for keeping its stars in the dark on some facets of their movies, so it’s plausible Paltrow filmed her Homecoming scenes while working on Avengers and wasn’t told they were for a different movie.

Meanwhile, the next Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, will be released on July 2, 2019. It could feature an iconic character from Marvel’s comic book series – J. Jonah Jameson.

In a recent interview, producer Eric Hauserman Carroll discussed the concept of introducing both Jameson and the Daily Bugle into the MCU. “We’ve absolutely talked and thought about those characters a lot, specifically in reference to this film,” he said.”What we just want to make sure we’re [presenting] them in a way that doesn’t make you feel instantly like you’ve seen them before.”