Gwyneth Paltrow says she regrets ‘Shallow Hal’, calls it a “disaster”

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the movie she regrets starring in the most.

In a new interview, the actress described Jack Black comedy Shallow Hal as a particular low point in her career, describing it as a “disaster.”

In the 2001 movie, Paltrow plays an overweight woman who appears as a thinner version of herself to Black’s character Hal after being hypnotised. The Goop Lab star had to wear a fat suit for the role.

Advertisement

Admitting her dislike for the movie during a chat with Netflix, Paltrow and her best friend and assistant Kevin Keating take a quiz to attain how well he knows her.

Asked what her least favourite performance was, he replied: “I would say it would be Shallow Hallow. I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me.

“I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that.”

“That was before your time,” Paltrow responded. “See what happened? Disaster.”

Paltrow then explained how she was treated differently while wearing her character’s fat suit, and in turn making her feel humiliated.

“The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby. It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese,” she said.

Advertisement

“For some reason the clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.”

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series The Goop Lab has been criticised by the chief executive of NHS England, who has slammed the “dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures” seen in the show.

The Goop Lab premiered on the streaming service in January. Netflix’s synopsis for the series, which looks into alternative therapies, reads: “Leading with curiosity, Gwyneth Paltrow and her goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics.”