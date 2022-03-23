H.E.R., Elliot Page, Bill Murray and more added as Oscars 2022 presenters

H.E.R., Elliot Page, Bill Murray and DJ Khaled are among a number of new hosts announced for the 2022 Oscars.

This year marks the first time in three years the Oscars will have a host, after Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017. For 2022, the ceremony will have a different host per hour

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were previously announced as hosts for the awards, which will take place on Sunday (March 27) at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Now, H.E.R., Elliot Page, Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Shaun White, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater have all been added to the running order.

Other previously announced presenters include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

Today (March 23), it was also revealed that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform their Best Original Song nominations at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Beyoncé will perform ‘Be Alive’ (co-written with Dixson) from King Richard, which is up for five other awards including Best Picture and Best Actor. The announcement comes after, earlier this week, rumours emerged that the singer was planning a surprise live performance for this year’s awards ceremony.

Eilish and Finneas will perform their theme song from latest Bond film No Time to Die, which is also up for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Beyoncé, Eilish and O’Connell’s Best Original Song nods mark their first time being nominated for an Academy Award.

Sebastián Yatra will deliver ‘Dos Oruguitas’, which he performs during Disney’s Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for an Oscar for the song. Composer Germaine Franco is up for Best Original Score for the film, while the film itself is up for Best Animated Feature Film.

Reba McEntire, meanwhile, will perform her Four Good Days track ‘Somehow You Do’, which was written by Diane Warren.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed last week, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading with 12 nominations. This is followed by Dune with 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story have seven each.

Along with the above, the race for Best Picture includes Licorice Pizza, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard and Nightmare Alley.

Here’s how to watch every Best Picture nomination from the 2022 Oscars.