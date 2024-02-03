Haim’s Alana Haim to reunite with Paul Thomas Anderson on his next movie

Alana Haim is set reunite with Paul Thomas Anderson on his next movie.

The Haim singer, who previously made her acting debut in the director’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza, joins lead stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall on the as yet untitled project.

Anderson has written the script and will produce with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, both of whom worked with the director on Licorice Pizza, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the movie is currently being kept under wraps.

Haim have worked with Thomas Anderson extensively in the past, with the director helming the videos for their tracks ‘Night So Long’, ‘Right Now’ and ‘Little of Your Love’. Anderson was also behind their ‘Valentine’ short film, which came out in 2018, and created the artwork and videos for the band’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Reviewing Licorice Pizza, NME awarded the 2021 movie four stars and wrote: “Casting two people who’ve never been in a movie before – let alone ever acted professionally – as your leads is a pretty spicy move, but Paul Thomas Anderson has been making spicy moves for decades now.

“Even younger than Licorice Pizza’s downright radiant Alana Haim (yes, that Alana Haim), when he broke through with his 1997 rollicking porno-comedy Boogie Nights, the somewhat more wholesome Licorice Pizza sees PTA and his reels of vintage 35mm film freewheeling through the very same glowing San Fernando Valley streets as stalked by Dirk Diggler and making fully-fledged stars out of both Haim and her dazzling co-star, Cooper Hoffman.”

Meanwhile, Haim previously teased that they might have been working with Jai Paul on new music after their massive London headline show at All Points East last year.

Elsewhere, Thomas Anderson recently directed The Smile‘s music video for ‘Friend Of A Friend’.