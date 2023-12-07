Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie had “rocky start” to relationship on new film ‘Maude v Maude’

Halle Berry has revealed that she and Angelina Jolie “had a rocky start” to their working relationship on new film Maude v Maude.

Directed by Roseanne Liang, the upcoming film will see the stars battle it out “physically and intellectually” in what is being described as a Bond v Bourne-style action-thriller.

In a new interview with Variety, Berry said she and Jolie struggled to get along at first, but added: “I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together.”

The X-Men star also described her fellow Oscar-winning actress as “formidable”, and said she was “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”

Berry said that the two of them found plenty in common and have since bonded after sharing their respective experiences. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that,” she said.

On scouting locations for the film, Berry added: “Warner Bros. bought our screenplay and, for us, it is about going places that have never been shown on screen before. We plan on going all around the world.”

Back in October, director Matthew Vaughn claimed that Berry was “tricked” into reprising her role as Storm for X-Men: The Last Stand.

Vaughn directed X Men: First Class and was a writer and producer for X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, he pulled out of directing X-Men: The Last Stand after Berry was allegedly tricked into joining the film with the promise of a particular scene featuring Storm.

“One of the main reasons I quit ‘X-Men 3,’ and this is a true story, I went to an executive’s office and I saw an ‘X3’ script. It was a lot fatter,” he said at New York City Comic-Con (via ScreenRant). “I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ So I grabbed it, and opened the first page, and it said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’”

He continued: “I thought it was a pretty cool idea,” Vaughn continued. “I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script, because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit.”

Berry returned as Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand, but the film did not include any of the scenes that Vaughn mentioned.