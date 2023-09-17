Halle Berry says Drake didn’t have permission to use her image on new single: “I thought better of him”

Halle Berry has said rapper Drake didn’t have permission to use an image of her on his latest single.

The rapper used an image of Berry getting slimed on the single cover for his latest song, ‘Slime You Out’, a collaboration with SZA.

Drake had been teasing the track earlier this week, taking to Instagram to share an image of Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012, in which he tagged SZA. The ‘SOS’ singer also posted the image to her own social media accounts, tagging Drake in return.

The single is the first from Drake’s upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’.

After the single was released, Berry shared a post on Instagram that read, “sometimes you have to be the bigger guy, even if you’re a woman.” In the comments section, Berry was asked how she felt about Drake using the photo of her for the single.

“Didn’t get my permission,” Berry wrote in response. “That’s not cool I thought better of him!” She added: “hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Drake also announced this week that the release of ‘For All The Dogs’ had been postponed from September 22 to October 6.

The artist revealed that he had a “dilemma” about either postponing his live shows to “finish the album” or pushing back the album.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure.”

He went on to say “it’s only right” the new album will now release on October 6 to allow him time to finish the shows and the album.