Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking in ‘Die Another Day’ sex scene

Halle Berry has shared a frightening behind-the-scenes story from the James Bond movie Die Another Day where she cheated death thanks to co-star Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan came to her rescue while filming a sex scene for the 2001 Bond film.

Berry retold the incident while on Jimmy Fallon’s virtual chat show describing how she almost choked on a fig that she had been told to use to seduce Brosnan’s Bond character.

Speaking via a video link, due to the coronavirus lockdown, she said: “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

“Which is so not sexy – you should have seen it!”

Berry added: “James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world.”

Die Another Day was Brosnan’s last film as the iconic double agent, before current Bond Daniel Craig took over the role, and starred Berry as Bond girl Jinx Johnson.

The next Bond movie, No Time to Die, is due to be released later this year after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Star Léa Seydoux recently teased that Craig’s final film as 007 would be an emotional one for fans.