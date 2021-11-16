Halle Berry wants to direct an “inclusive” Catwoman remake

Halle Berry has said she wants to remake Catwoman as director.

The actor, who played the titular role in the 2004 film, has reflected on the character and said she would be keen to rework it behind the camera.

“I would love to direct Catwoman,” Berry recently told Jake’s Takes, reflecting on her experience having made her directorial debut with sports drama Bruised.

“If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience [on Bruised], and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story.”

She added: “Bruised was written for a white Irish Catholic 25-year-old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing].”

Describing her vision for the new film, Berry went on: “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off.

“I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

Earlier this year, Halle Berry opened up about an incident which left her with broken ribs while filming Bruised.

“When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger,” Berry told Entertainment Weekly. “You don’t usually break the same bones twice.”

“[It was] kind of a crazy injury,” the film’s stunt co-ordinator told Entertainment Weekly. “But that was just her intensity… Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

Bruised will be released on Netflix on November 24.