Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green is reportedly in talks to direct a remake of The Exorcist, according to Observer.

The film would be released via Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek, with Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson on board as producers.

Green would be following in the footsteps of William Friedkin who directed the original film in 1973, which went on to earn $193 million worldwide.

Advertisement

The Exorcist was the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time until It beat their record in 2017.

The upcoming remake would be the next chapter in Green’s relationship with Blumhouse, where the filmmaker directed Halloween in 2018, thus reinvigorating the franchise created by John Carpenter.

Green will next be directing two Halloween sequels: Halloween Kills, set for release in 2021, and Halloween Ends, scheduled for 2022.

There is no word yet on whether Green’s Exorcist remake would be released before or after both forthcoming Halloween films.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis recently teased the forthcoming sequel, calling it “a masterpiece”.

Advertisement

Nodding to this year’s reigniting of the Black Lives Matter movement, the actress said: “The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about].”

She added: “When you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group,” she explained. “It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Halloween Kills is set to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2021.