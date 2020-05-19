Halloween director David Gordon Green has said his upcoming sequel Halloween Kills features the most violent scene he’s ever directed.

The filmmaker teased the news during a Twitter watch party for Halloween last Saturday (May 16) via the Blumhouse account, commenting on a violent scene in the film as he compared it to his previous movie Pineapple Express while teasing what’s to come in Halloween Kills.

“This is the most violent scene I had directed since Pineapple Express, but then Halloween Kills… #HalloweenAtHome,” Gordon Green tweeted.

This is the most violent scene I had directed since Pineapple Express, but then Halloween Kills… #HalloweenAtHome — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) May 16, 2020

Advertisement

The upcoming sequel will see Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, alongside Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, and James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle sharing the role of Michael Myers.

Filming finished in November 2019, and a scheduled release date is now set for October 16 – unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse, had previously told Too Fab that Halloween Kills will be a “very big movie”. He specified, “The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large.”

Blumhouse recently released The Invisible Man and The Hunt, two films which pivoted to a digital release in light of the global shuttering of cinemas during the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The studio will be releasing The Forever Purge, a fifth instalment in The Purge franchise, this July, and previously produced Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

A sequel beyond Halloween Kills has already been confirmed, also directed by David Gordon Green. Halloween Ends is due for release on October 15, 2021.